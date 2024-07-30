Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
31.07.2024 01:15:49

South Korea Industrial Output Eases 0.1% In June

(RTTNews) - Industrial output in South Korea was down a seasonally adjusted 0.1 percent on month in June, Statistics Korea said on Wednesday.

That beat expectations for a decline of 0.7 percent following the 0.8 percent drop in May.

On a yearly basis, industrial output was 0.5 percent.

The data also showed that retail sales rose 1.0 percent on month, thanks to increased demand for automobiles; sales had slipped 0.2 percent in the previous month.

