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31.07.2026 01:19:53
South Korea Industrial Output Climbs 6.4% In June
(RTTNews) - Industrial production in South Korea was up a seasonally adjusted 6.4 percent on month in June, Statistics Korea said on Friday.
That beat forecasts for an increase of 3.0 percent following the upwardly revised 2.9 percent contraction in May (originally -3.0 percent).
On a yearly basis, industrial production jumped 5.8 percent - again exceeding expectations for an increase of 2.5 percent following the downwardly revised 1.1 percent drop in the previous month (originally -0.9 percent).
The stats bureau also said that retail sales were up 2.7 percent on month, up from 0.1 percent a month earlier - while service sector output rose 0.7 percent, easing from 1.0 percent in May.
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Börse aktuell - Live TickerFed-Zinspause hält an: US-Börsen letztlich stark -- SMI zum Handelsende schwächer -- DAX schliesst im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich in Grün
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