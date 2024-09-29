|
South Korea Industrial Output Climbs 1.2% In August
(RTTNews) - Industrial production in South Korea was up a seasonally adjusted 1.2 percent on month in August, Statistics Korea said on Monday.
That follows the downwardly revised 3.9 percent contraction in July (originally -3.6 percent). The increase was due to higher production in the mining industry (4.1 percent) and services (0.2 percent).
Retail sales increased by 1.7 percent on month due to higher sales in food and beverages and passenger cars.
Facility investment fell 5.4 percent on month due to a decrease in investment in transportation equipment. Construction equipment fell 1.2 percent due to a decrease in construction performance.
The cyclical change of the companion composite index eased 0.1 percent on month and the cyclical change of the leading composite index also fell 0.1 percent on month.
