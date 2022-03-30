South Korea Industrial Output Climbs 0.6% In February

|
31.03.2022 01:10:06
(RTTNews) - Industrial production in South Korea was up a seasonally adjusted 0.6 percent on month in February, Statistics Korea said on Thursday.
That beat forecasts for a flat reading following the upwardly revised 0.3 percent increase in January (originally 0.2 percent).
On a yearly basis, industrial production jumped 6.5 percent - again exceeding expectations for an increase of 4.5 percent following the downwardly revised 4.2 percent gain in the previous month (originally 4.3 percent).
The index of all-industry production fell 0.2 percent on month and gained 4.3 percent on year.
