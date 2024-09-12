|
South Korea Import, Export Price Data Due On Friday
(RTTNews) - South Korea will on Friday release August figures for import and export prices, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In July, import prices were up 9.8 percent on year and export prices jumped an annual 12/9 percent.
New Zealand will see August results for the manufacturing PMI from BusinessNZ; in July, the index score was 44.0.
Singapore will provide Q2 figures for unemployment, with forecasts pinning the jobless rate at 2.0 percent - easing from 2.1 percent in the previous three months.
Thailand will see August results for its consumer confidence index; in July, the index score was 57.7.
Japan will see final July numbers for industrial production, with forecasts calling for an increase of 2.8 percent on month following the 4.2 percent decline in June.
