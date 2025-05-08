Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
09.05.2025 01:12:37

South Korea Has $9.14 Billion Current Account Surplus

(RTTNews) - South Korea posted a current account surplus of $9.14 billion in March, the Bank of Korea said on Friday - up from $7.18 billion in February.

The goods account recorded an $8.49 billion surplus as exports increased an annual 2.2 percent to $59.31 billion and as imports increased 2.3 percent to $50.82 billion dollars.

The services account posted a $2.21 billion deficit owing to deficits in the travel and other business services accounts.

The primary income account recorded a $3.23 billion surplus due to an increase in the income on equity. The secondary income account saw a $0.37 billion deficit.

Regarding the financial account, net assets increased by $7.82 billion during March.

