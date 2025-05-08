Britische Pfund - Südkoreanischer Won GBP - KRW
|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Nachrichten
|Tools
|Snapshot
|Chart (gross)
|Nachrichten
|Währungsrechner
|Historisch
|Realtimekurs
|
09.05.2025 01:12:37
South Korea Has $9.14 Billion Current Account Surplus
(RTTNews) - South Korea posted a current account surplus of $9.14 billion in March, the Bank of Korea said on Friday - up from $7.18 billion in February.
The goods account recorded an $8.49 billion surplus as exports increased an annual 2.2 percent to $59.31 billion and as imports increased 2.3 percent to $50.82 billion dollars.
The services account posted a $2.21 billion deficit owing to deficits in the travel and other business services accounts.
The primary income account recorded a $3.23 billion surplus due to an increase in the income on equity. The secondary income account saw a $0.37 billion deficit.
Regarding the financial account, net assets increased by $7.82 billion during March.
Inside Fonds
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Top-Rankings
Devisen in diesem Artikel
|GBP/KRW
|1’861.3582
|2.1770
|0.12
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach Fed-Zinsentscheid und US-Handelsdeal mit Grossbritannien: US-Börsen legen zu -- SMI schliesst tiefer -- DAX letztlich stärker -- Asiens Börsen beenden den Handel freundlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich tiefer. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt legte am Donnerstag zu. Die US-Börsen notierten am Donnerstag deutlich im Plus. An den Aktienmärkten in Fernost ging es am Mittwoch aufwärts.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}