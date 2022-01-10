SMI 12’597 -1.6%  SPI 15’974 -1.9%  Dow 36’069 -0.5%  DAX 15’768 -1.1%  Euro 1.0501 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’240 -1.5%  Gold 1’802 0.3%  Bitcoin 38’571 0.3%  Dollar 0.9269 0.0%  Öl 81.0 -1.1% 
11.01.2022 00:44:32

South Korea Has $7.16 Billion Current Account Surplus In November

(RTTNews) - South Korea posted a current account surplus of $7.16 billion in November, the Bank of Korea said on Tuesday - up from $6.95 billion in October.

The goods account surplus decreased to $5.95 billion, compared to the $9.95 billion figure in November 2020.

The services account deficit fell to $0.14 billion, from $0.98 billion in November last year, owing to an improvement in the transport account.

The primary income account surplus increased from $0.48 billion the year previously to $1.49 billion in November 2021.

The secondary income account saw a $0.14 billion deficit.

Looking at the financial account, net assets increased by $6.54 billion in November.

Direct investment assets increased by $5.35 billion, and direct investment liabilities decreased by $0.97 billion.

There was a $6.55 billion increase in portfolio investment assets during the month, and a $2.95 billion increase in portfolio investment liabilities.

Financial derivatives posted a net increase of $0.31 billion.

In terms of other investments, there was a decrease of $2.22 billion in assets and a decrease of $0.96 billion in liabilities.

Reserve assets decreased by $2.43 billion.

