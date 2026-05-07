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08.05.2026 01:19:18
South Korea Has $37.33 Billion Current Account Surplus In March
(RTTNews) - South Korea posted a current account surplus of $37.33 billion in March, the Bank of Korea said on Friday - up from $23.19 billion in February.
The goods account saw a $35.07 billion surplus as exports increased by 56.9 percent to $94.32 billion and as imports increased by 17.4 percent to $59.24 billion, both compared to one year earlier.
The services account posted a $1.29 billion deficit owing to deficits in the other business services and the manufacturing services accounts.
The primary income account recorded a $3.58 billion surplus due to an increase in the income on equity.
The secondary income account saw a $0.03 billion deficit.
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|1’974.4901
|9.2348
|0.47
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