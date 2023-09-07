|
08.09.2023 01:15:03
South Korea Has $3.58 Billion Current Account Surplus In July
(RTTNews) - South Korea posted a current account surplus of $3.58 billion in July, the Bank of Korea said on Friday - down from $5.87 billion in June.
The goods account recorded a $4.28 billion surplus. The services account posted a $2.53 billion deficit owing to a deficit in the travel account.
The primary income account saw a $2.92 billion surplus due to an increase in the income on equity. The secondary income account had a $1.10 billion deficit.
Looking at the financial account, net assets increased by $3.72 billion during July. Direct investment assets increased by $2.42 billion, and direct investment liabilities increased by $1.65 billion.
There was a $6.90 billion increase in portfolio investment assets during the month, and a $2.60 billion increase in portfolio investment liabilities.
Werbung
INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISEViele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Devisen in diesem Artikel
|GBP/KRW
|1'663.5414
|-4.3673
|-0.26
Börse aktuell - Live TickerZinssorgen belasten: SMI dreht letztlich ins Plus -- DAX schliesst schwächer -- Wall Street zu Handelsschluss uneinheitlich -- Asiatische Börsen beenden Handelstag in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt konnte am Donnerstag ins Plus drehen. Der DAX schloss leichter. Die US-Börsen liefen in unterschiedliche Richtungen. Die asiatischen Märkte schlossen am Donnerstag tiefer.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}