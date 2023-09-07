South Korea Has $3.58 Billion Current Account Surplus In July

(RTTNews) - South Korea posted a current account surplus of $3.58 billion in July, the Bank of Korea said on Friday - down from $5.87 billion in June.

The goods account recorded a $4.28 billion surplus. The services account posted a $2.53 billion deficit owing to a deficit in the travel account.

The primary income account saw a $2.92 billion surplus due to an increase in the income on equity. The secondary income account had a $1.10 billion deficit.

Looking at the financial account, net assets increased by $3.72 billion during July. Direct investment assets increased by $2.42 billion, and direct investment liabilities increased by $1.65 billion.

There was a $6.90 billion increase in portfolio investment assets during the month, and a $2.60 billion increase in portfolio investment liabilities.