08.03.2024 00:19:23
South Korea Has $3.05 Billion Surplus In January
(RTTNews) - South Korea had a current account surplus of $3.05 billion in January, the Bank of Korea said on Friday - down from $7.41 billion in December.
The goods account recorded a $4.24 billion surplus as exports increased annually by 14.7 percent to $55.22 billion and as imports decreased by 8.1 percent to $50.98 billion, both compared to one year earlier.
The services account posted a $2.66 billion deficit owing to deficits in the manufacturing services and travel accounts.
The primary income account recorded a $1.62 billion surplus due to an increase in the income on equity.
