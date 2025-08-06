Britische Pfund - Südkoreanischer Won GBP - KRW
|
07.08.2025 01:38:59
South Korea Has $14.27 Billion Current Account Surplus
(RTTNews) - South Korea had a current account surplus of $14.27 billion in June, the Bank of Korea said on Thursday - up from $10.14 billion in May.
The goods account recorded a $13.16 billion surplus as exports increased by 2.3 percent to $60.37 billion and as imports increased by 0.7 percent to $47.21 billion, both compared to one year earlier.
The services account posted a $2.53 billion deficit owing to deficits in the travel and other business services accounts.
The primary income account saw a $4.16 billion surplus due to an increase in the income on equity. The secondary income account posted a $0.53 billion deficit.
|GBP/KRW
|1’850.1504
|7.2656
|0.39
