07.08.2025 01:38:59

South Korea Has $14.27 Billion Current Account Surplus

(RTTNews) - South Korea had a current account surplus of $14.27 billion in June, the Bank of Korea said on Thursday - up from $10.14 billion in May.

The goods account recorded a $13.16 billion surplus as exports increased by 2.3 percent to $60.37 billion and as imports increased by 0.7 percent to $47.21 billion, both compared to one year earlier.

The services account posted a $2.53 billion deficit owing to deficits in the travel and other business services accounts.

The primary income account saw a $4.16 billion surplus due to an increase in the income on equity. The secondary income account posted a $0.53 billion deficit.

Top-Rankings

KW 31: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 31: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 31: So bewegten sich die Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche
Am Rohstoffmarkt hat sich in der vergangenen Handelswoche einiges getan. Das sind die Gewinner u ...
Bildquelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
