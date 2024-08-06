Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’510 -0.3%  SPI 15’346 -0.2%  Dow 38’998 0.8%  DAX 17’354 0.1%  Euro 0.9310 -0.3%  EStoxx50 4’575 0.1%  Gold 2’390 -0.8%  Bitcoin 48’085 4.2%  Dollar 0.8518 -0.1%  Öl 76.2 -1.4% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156NVIDIA994529Zurich Insurance1107539Sandoz124359842ABB1222171Meyer Burger Technology135706599Holcim1221405Swiss Life1485278Luzerner Kantonalbank125293061Lonza1384101Sonova1254978
Top News
Diese beiden KI-Grössen könnten wertvoller werden als Apple
Wegen Trump keine Tesla-Produktion in Mexiko? Darum legt Elon Musk die Mexiko-Pläne von Tesla vorerst ad acta
Ausblick: Continental informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse
Ausblick: Commerzbank stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor
VanEck mit optimistischer Prognose: Bitcoinpreis soll bis zum Jahr 2050 in Millionenhöhe steigen
Suche...
Plus500 Depot
07.08.2024 01:25:50

South Korea Has $12.26 Billion Current Account Surplus In June

(RTTNews) - South Korea posted a current account surplus of $12.26 billion in June, the Bank of Korea said on Wednesday - up from $8.92 billion in May.

The goods account recorded a $11.47 billion surplus. Exports increased annually by 8.7 percent to $58.82 billion and as imports slumped 5.7 percent to $47.35 billion.

The services account posted a $1.62 billion deficit owing to deficits in the travel and in the other business services accounts.

The primary income account saw a $2.69 billion surplus due to an increase in the income on equity.

For the first half of 2024, South Korea had a current account surplus of $37.73 billion.

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Warum der Franken zu Euro und Dollar deutlich zulegt
Meyer Burger-Aktie im Plus: Partnerschaft mit Solestial für Raumfahrt-Solarlösungen
Amazon Aktie News: Amazon tendiert am Nachmittag seitwärts
Ausverkauf bei NVIDIA, Tesla, Apple & Co.: Sind die Tech-Giganten jetzt günstig zu haben?
Super Micro-Aktie steigt: Super Micro Computer mit Umsatz- und Gewinnsprung
Darum endet die Erholung des Euro
Stabilisierungsansatz: Wall Street beendet Tag freundlich -- SMI geht tiefer aus dem Handel -- DAX letztlich kaum verändert -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinig - Nikkei erholt sich
EVOTEC-Aktie im Bärenmodus: EVOTEC geht von weniger Umsatz aus
Palantir-Aktie springt hoch: Palantir überzeugt mit Quartalsbilanz
NVIDIA-Aktie tiefrot: Verzögert sich die nächste Generation von KI-Chips?

Devisen in diesem Artikel

GBP/KRW 1’745.7167 -0.4348
-0.02

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Zinsen
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit