Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’848 -0.2%  SPI 15’776 -0.2%  Dow 43’730 3.6%  DAX 19’039 -1.1%  Euro 0.9400 -0.3%  EStoxx50 4’801 -1.4%  Gold 2’659 -3.1%  Bitcoin 66’421 11.0%  Dollar 0.8761 1.5%  Öl 75.1 -0.5% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204ABB1222171UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Kuros32581411Logitech2575132Adecco1213860Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Accelleron Industries116936091Rheinmetall345850
Top News
Ausblick: Koenig & Bauer stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor
Ausblick: Nordex stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor
TELL me! - der Schweizer Trading Podcast: Trump erlärt sich zum Sieger - Novo Nordisk bestätigt Prognosen, Analysten sehen das alte Hoch als Ziel
Ausblick: LANXESS gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt
Ausblick: Rheinmetall stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus
07.11.2024 00:14:37

South Korea Has $11.12 Billion Current Account Surplus

(RTTNews) - South Korea posted a current account surplus of $11.12 billion in September, the Bank of Korea said on Thursday - up from $6.60 billion in August.

The goods account recorded a $10.67 billion surplus as exports increased annually by 9.9 percent to $61.67 billion and as imports rose 4.9 percent to $51.00 billion, both compared to one year earlier.

The services account posted a $2.24 billion deficit owing to deficits in the travel, the manufacturing services, and the use of intellectual property accounts.

The primary income account recorded a $3.09 billion surplus due to an increase in the income on equity. The secondary income account recorded a $0.39 billion deficit.

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Solana: Über 10.000 US Dollar im Jahr 2030?
Trump Media-Aktie kennt kein Halten mehr: Donald Trump ist Wahlsieger
DAX 40-Wert Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler)-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler)-Investment von vor einem Jahr eingebracht
US-Wahl im Blick: SMI und DAX fallen letztlich zurück -- Dow mit Rekord -- Nikkei kräftig gestiegen - Hang Seng letztlich tiefrot
Commerzbank-Aktie verliert: Commerzbank-Gewinn sinkt - Erwartungen dennoch übertroffen
Novo Nordisk-Aktie springt hoch: Abnehm- und Diabetesmittel florieren
TeamViewer-Aktie bricht ein: TeamViewer steigert Margenprognose nach überzeugendem Quartalsbericht
DAX 40-Papier RWE-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte eine Investition in RWE von vor einem Jahr bedeutet
Trotz Umsatzplus: Aurora Cannabis-Aktie fällt deutlich
Palantir-Aktie zieht kräftig an: Palantir mit deutlich mehr Umsatz und Gewinn

Devisen in diesem Artikel

GBP/KRW 1’804.1606 6.9233
0.39

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Zinsen
  • Alle Nachrichten