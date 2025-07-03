Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’978 -0.1%  SPI 16’617 -0.1%  Dow 44’829 0.8%  DAX 23’934 0.6%  Euro 0.9351 0.1%  EStoxx50 5’343 0.5%  Gold 3’327 -0.9%  Bitcoin 87’371 1.3%  Dollar 0.7955 0.4%  Öl 68.9 -0.4% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Novartis1200526Rheinmetall345850Amrize143013422Holcim1221405Zurich Insurance1107539
Top News
Tech-Aktien jenseits der Magnificent Seven: Auf diese Unternehmen setzt der Needham-Fonds
Vom Nischenplayer zum Marktstar: Cyngn nach NVIDIA-Nennung stark gefragt
Rohstoffe im Juni 2025: So bewegten sich Gold, Öl und Co. im vergangenen Monat
ams OSRAM verlängert revolvierende Kreditlinie bis September 2027
Dollar legt zu Franken und Euro zu - das steckt dahinter
Suche...
Kurse + Charts + Realtime Nachrichten Tools
Snapshot Chart (gross) Nachrichten Währungsrechner
Historisch Realtimekurs
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Snapshot

Chart (gross)

Historisch

Realtimekurs

Nachrichten

Nachrichten

Tools

Währungsrechner

04.07.2025 01:12:40

South Korea Has $10.14 Billion Current Account Surplus

(RTTNews) - South Korea posted a current account surplus of $10.14 billion in May, the Bank of Korea said on Friday - up from the $5.70 billion surplus in April.

The goods account recorded a $10.66 billion surplus as exports decreased by 2.9 percent to $56.93 billion and as imports decreased by 7.2 percent to $46.27 billion, both compared to one year earlier.

The services account posted a $2.28 billion deficit owing to deficits in the travel and other business services accounts.

The primary income account recorded a $2.15 billion surplus due to an increase in the income on equity.

The secondary income account recorded a $0.39 billion deficit

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Investorenalarm: Wie performen die Aktien von Rheinmetall, HENSOLDT & RENK weiter?
Novo Nordisk-Aktie unter Beschuss? Bericht deckt Managementfehler bei Wegovy-Marktstart auf
Rheinmetall-Aktie dennoch tiefer: Rheinmetall-Tochter verbucht grössten Auftrag ihrer Geschichte
Starke Auftragslage und Margenwachstum: DroneShield-Aktie auf dem Weg zu einem Rekordjahr?
Rüstungsaktien im Fokus: Rheinmetall, HENSOLDT & RENK trotz schwachem Juli-Start mit Potenzial?
JPMorgan setzt auf die Schweiz: Potenzial für Anleger identifiziert
Zölle und US-Arbeitsmarktdaten im Fokus: US-Handel endet mit Gewinnen -- SMI beendet Handel etwas tiefer -- DAX schliesst höher -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Commerzbank-Aktie: UniCredit bleibt bei Übernahme hartnäckig - Bundesregierung blockt
Bayer Aktie News: Bayer gibt am Donnerstagnachmittag nach
Airbus-Aktie höher: Neue Grossaufträge

Top-Rankings

2. Quartal 2025: Die Gewinner und Verlierer des SMI im abgelaufenen Jahresviertel
Das vergangene Quartal hatte für den heimischen Aktienmarkt einiges zu bieten. So entwickelten s ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
2. Quartal 2025: So schnitten die DAX-Werte im vergangenen Quartal ab
So bewegten sich die Einzelwerte des DAX im abgelaufenen Jahresviertel.
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Juni 2025: Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
Der Juni 2025 hatte für den heimischen Aktienmarkt einiges zu bieten. So entwickelten sich die E ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

Devisen in diesem Artikel

GBP/KRW 1’854.9452 7.6525
0.41

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}