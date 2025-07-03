Britische Pfund - Südkoreanischer Won GBP - KRW
04.07.2025 01:12:40
South Korea Has $10.14 Billion Current Account Surplus
(RTTNews) - South Korea posted a current account surplus of $10.14 billion in May, the Bank of Korea said on Friday - up from the $5.70 billion surplus in April.
The goods account recorded a $10.66 billion surplus as exports decreased by 2.9 percent to $56.93 billion and as imports decreased by 7.2 percent to $46.27 billion, both compared to one year earlier.
The services account posted a $2.28 billion deficit owing to deficits in the travel and other business services accounts.
The primary income account recorded a $2.15 billion surplus due to an increase in the income on equity.
The secondary income account recorded a $0.39 billion deficit
Börse aktuell - Live TickerZölle und US-Arbeitsmarktdaten im Fokus: US-Handel endet mit Gewinnen -- SMI beendet Handel etwas tiefer -- DAX schließt höher -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Anleger am heimischen Aktienmarkt hielten sich am Donnerstag zurück. Der deutsche Leitindex zeigte sich mit Gewinnen. Die Wall Street schloss im Plus. In Fernost fanden die Börsen am Donnerstag keine einheitliche Richtung.
