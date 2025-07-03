South Korea Has $10.14 Billion Current Account Surplus

(RTTNews) - South Korea posted a current account surplus of $10.14 billion in May, the Bank of Korea said on Friday - up from the $5.70 billion surplus in April.

The goods account recorded a $10.66 billion surplus as exports decreased by 2.9 percent to $56.93 billion and as imports decreased by 7.2 percent to $46.27 billion, both compared to one year earlier.

The services account posted a $2.28 billion deficit owing to deficits in the travel and other business services accounts.

The primary income account recorded a $2.15 billion surplus due to an increase in the income on equity.

The secondary income account recorded a $0.39 billion deficit