01.02.2024 01:15:38
South Korea Has $0.30 Billion Trade Surplus
(RTTNews) - South Korea posted a merchandise trade surplus of $0.30 billion in January, the Customs Office said on Thursday.
That was shy or expectations for a surplus of $1 billion and down from the $4.46 billion surplus in December.
Exports surged 18.0 percent on year, beating forecasts for an increase of 15.0 percent and up sharply from 5.0 percent in the previous month.
Imports slumped an annual 7.8 percent versus expectations for a decline of 7.6 percent following the 10.8 percent drop a month earlier.
