Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'333 -1.0%  SPI 14'775 -0.8%  Dow 38'150 -0.8%  DAX 16'904 -0.4%  Euro 0.9323 -0.3%  EStoxx50 4'648 -0.3%  Gold 2'039 0.1%  Bitcoin 36'746 -0.6%  Dollar 0.8620 0.0%  Öl 81.7 -1.3% 
-w- Sicher bei AvaTrade: Geldzurück-Tool nutzen & Bonus kassieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Novartis1200526UBS24476758Roche1203204Meyer Burger10850379Nestlé3886335Sandoz124359842Holcim1221405Lonza1384101Swiss Life1485278Zurich Insurance1107539Swiss Re12688156DocMorris4261528Novo Nordisk129508879Tesla11448018ABB1222171
Top News
Januar 2024: Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
Ausblick: Ferrari präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse
Ausblick: Siemens Healthineers stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor
Ausblick: OMV präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
Ausblick: ING Group zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
Suche...
Krypto kaufen
01.02.2024 01:15:38

South Korea Has $0.30 Billion Trade Surplus

(RTTNews) - South Korea posted a merchandise trade surplus of $0.30 billion in January, the Customs Office said on Thursday.

That was shy or expectations for a surplus of $1 billion and down from the $4.46 billion surplus in December.

Exports surged 18.0 percent on year, beating forecasts for an increase of 15.0 percent and up sharply from 5.0 percent in the previous month.

Imports slumped an annual 7.8 percent versus expectations for a decline of 7.6 percent following the 10.8 percent drop a month earlier.

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

VAT-Aktie, Meyer Burger-Aktie & Co. im Sinkflug: Was hinter dem Abverkauf von Schweizer Small- und Midcap-Aktien stecken könnte
Alphabet-Aktie fällt trotzdem: Alphabet übertrifft mit Zahlen die Erwartungen
Nach Fed-Zinsentscheid: US-Börsen schliessen tiefer -- SMI beendet Sitzung schwächer -- DAX gibt schlussendlich nach -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Novartis-Aktie schwach: Novartis profitiert von Sandoz-Abspaltung - Gewinnsprung
NVIDIA Aktie News: Anleger schicken NVIDIA am Mittwochnachmittag ins Minus
Volkswagen-Aktie im Plus: VW gründet neues Unternehmen "AI Lab"
Sandoz-Aktie im Plus: Sandoz lanciert auf deutschem Markt Biosimilar Tyruko
Meyer Burger Aktie News: Anleger setzen Meyer Burger am Mittwochmittag unter Druck
Novo Nordisk-Aktie dennoch fester: Etwas geringeres Wachstum erwartet
Julius Bär-Aktie unter Druck: SIGNA-Pleite könnte bei Julius Bär zu Rücktritten auf Führungsebene führen

Devisen in diesem Artikel

GBP/KRW 1'691.5975 4.0363
0.24

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Zinsen
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit