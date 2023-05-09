|
South Korea Has $0.27 Billion Current Account Surplus In March
(RTTNews) - South Korea posted a current account surplus of $0.27 billion in March, the Bank of Korea said on Wednesday.
That beat expectations for a deficit of $0.80 billion following the $0.52 billion shortfall in February.
The goods account saw a $1.13 billion deficit, while the services account posted a $1.90 billion deficit owing to a deficit in the travel account.
The primary income account recorded a $3.65 billion surplus due to an increase in the income on equity, and the secondary income account had a $0.35 billion deficit.
For the first quarter of 2023, the current account deficit was $4.46 billion.
