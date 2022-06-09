Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
SMI 11’337 -1.1%  SPI 14’525 -1.3%  Dow 32’273 -1.9%  DAX 14’199 -1.7%  Euro 1.0413 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’724 -1.7%  Gold 1’848 -0.3%  Bitcoin 29’579 0.0%  Dollar 0.9805 0.0%  Öl 122.9 -0.9% 
1 Aktie gratis
10.06.2022 01:15:10

South Korea Has $0.08 Billion Current Account Deficit In April

(RTTNews) - South Korea posted a current account deficit of $0.08 billion in April, the Bank of Korea said on Friday - following the upwardly revised $7.05 billion in March (originally $6.73 billion).

The goods account surplus fell to $2.95 billion, compared to the $4.95 billion figure seen in April 2021.

The services account had a $0.57 billion surplus, up from the $0.13 billion deficit one year earlier, owing to a large surplus in the transport account.

The primary income account deficit decreased from $3.91 billion the year previously to $3.25 billion in April 2022.

BITCOIN KURSZIEL 100'000 US-DOLLAR? WELCHER COIN KÖNNTE DER NÄCHSTE VERDOPPLER SEIN?

Informieren Sie sich aus erster Hand über Nachrichten, die Krypto-Kurse bewegen. Abonnieren Sie jetzt kostenlos unseren neuen Krypto-Newsletter!

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Nach EZB-Zinsentscheid: US-Börsen gehen mit Verlusten aus dem Handel -- SMI zum Handelsschluss tiefer -- DAX letztendlich mit Abgaben -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mehrheitlich in Rot
Roche-Aktie schiesst schwächer: FDA lässt CGP-Test als Begleitdiagnostikum für Rozlytrek zu - Genehmigung der EU-Kommission für Therapie mit Tecentriq
Absturz eines Pennystock-Börsenstars: Relief Therapeutics-Aktie - Anleger haben sich verzockt
EZB will Leitzins im Juli anheben - Ende der Netto-Anleihekäufe
Dogecoin-Gründer Jackson Palmer übt Kritik an Bitcoin & Co. und erwartet leidvollen "Krypto-Winter"
Credit Suisse-Aktien letztendlich unter Druck: CS ernennt zwei neue Leiter für Immobilien im Asset Management
NIO-Aktie knickt ein: NIO-Quartalszahlen überzeugen nicht
Nach Buffetts Milliardenzukauf: So schätzen die Analysten die HP-Aktie ein
Dätwyler, V-Zug und Rieter mit Gewinnwarnungen: Welche Schweizer Werte sind die nächsten?
Darum fällt der Euro und nähert sich 1,06 US-Dollar - zum Franken kaum verändert

Devisen in diesem Artikel

GBP/KRW 1’579.7555 3.9805
0.25

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Zinsen
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit