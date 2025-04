South Korea GDP Slips 0.2% In Q1

(RTTNews) - South Korea's gross domestic product contracted a seasonally adjusted 0.2 percent on quarter in the first quarter of 2025, the Bank of Korea said in Thursday's preliminary reading.

That missed forecasts for an increase of 0.1 percent, which would have been unchanged from the three months prior.

On an annualized basis, GDP slipped 0.1 percent - again missing expectations for a gain of 0.2 percent and down from 1.2 percent in the previous three months.

Real gross domestic income (GDI) decreased by 0.4 percent compared to the previous quarter.