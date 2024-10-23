South Korea GDP Rises 0.1% In Q3

(RTTNews) - South Korea's gross domestic product expanded a seasonally adjusted 0.1 percent on quarter in the third quarter of 2024, the Bank of Korea said in Thursday's preliminary reading.

That missed forecasts for an increase of 0.5 percent following the 0.2 percent contraction in the second quarter.

On an annualized basis, GDP rose 1.5 percent - again missing expectations for a gain of 2.0 percent following the 2.3 percent gain in the three months prior.

Real gross domestic income (GDI) increased 0.5 percent compared to the previous quarter.