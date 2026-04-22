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23.04.2026 01:18:05

South Korea GDP Jumps 1.7% In Q1

(RTTNews) - South Korea's gross domestic product was up a seasonally adjusted 1.7 percent on quarter in the first quarter of 2026, the Bank of Korea said in Thursday's preliminary reading.

That beat forecasts for an increase of 0.9 percent following the 0.2 percent contraction in the previous three months.

Real gross domestic income increased 7.5 percent on quarter.

On the expenditure side, private consumption grew 0.5 percent as expenditures on goods increased. Government consumption rose 0.1 percent with increased expenditures on goods.

Construction investment rose 2.8 percent as building construction and civil engineering both increased. Facilities investment rose 4.8 percent, as machinery and transportation equipment both increased.

On a yearly basis, GDP jumped 3.6 percent - again exceeding expectations for 2.7 percent and up from 1.6 percent in the three months prior.

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