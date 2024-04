South Korea GDP Jumps 1.3% In Q1

(RTTNews) - South Korea's gross domestic product expanded a seasonally adjusted 1.3 percent on quarter in the first three months of 2024, the Bank of Korea said on Thursday.

That beat forecasts for a gain of 0.6 percent, which would have been unchanged from the previous quarter.

Real gross domestic income (GDI) increased by 2.5 percent compared to the previous quarter.

On a yearly basis, GDP was up 3.4 percent - again topping expectations for an increase of 2.4 percent and accelerating from 2.2 percent in the three months prior.