SMI 12’519 -0.4%  SPI 17’295 -0.3%  Dow 47’545 0.7%  DAX 24’309 0.3%  Euro 0.9260 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’711 0.6%  Gold 3’933 -1.4%  Bitcoin 90’694 0.0%  Dollar 0.7942 -0.1%  Öl 65.4 -0.6% 
Goldpreis: Auf tiefsten Stand seit drei Wochen abgerutscht
Danone-Aktie: Wachstum in Asien treibt Umsatz, Ausblick bekräftigt
Roche: Positive Ergebnisse zu Gazyva/Gazyvaro gegen Nierenkrankheit bei Kindern
Novartis-Aktie: Wachstum verlangsamt sich nach starkem Jahresstart
NVIDIA-Aktie: Musks xAI treibt Nachfrage nach High-End-Chips mit Milliardenvertrag an
Plus500 Depot
28.10.2025 08:29:19

South Korea GDP Growth Fastest In 1 1/2 Years

(RTTNews) - South Korea's economy logged its fastest growth in one-and-a-half years in the third quarter, thanks to robust consumption and exports.

Gross domestic product grew 1.2 percent from a quarter ago, advance estimate from the Bank of Korea showed on Tuesday. This followed second quarter's 0.7 percent expansion. Moreover, a similar pace of growth was last reported in the first quarter of 2024.

On the expenditure side, private consumption advanced 1.3 percent, as expenditures on goods especially motor vehicles and communication equipment, and services increased notably.

Driven by spending on goods and on health care benefits, government spending rose 1.2 percent.

Gross fixed capital formation rebounded 0.8 percent after falling 1.0 percent a quarter ago. Investments in facilities and intellectual property products increased, while construction investment edged down.

Exports rose 1.5 percent as shipments of semiconductors and motor vehicles increased. At the same time, imports gained 1.3 percent on higher demand for machinery and equipments and motor vehicles. On a yearly basis, GDP growth accelerated to 1.7 percent from 0.6 percent in the second quarter.

ING economist Min Joo Kang said domestic demand boosted by cash handouts and strong asset markets underpinned economic growth in the third quarter but a slowdown is expected in the fourth quarter as government support wanes and tariff headwinds challenge exports growth going forward.

The economist expects GDP growth to ease to 0.6 percent in the fourth quarter but annual growth for 2025 was seen at 1.2 percent, unchanged from the prior outlook.

Rheinmetall Aktie News: Rheinmetall verbilligt sich am Montagmittag
Roche-Aktie in Rot: Negativer Analystenkommentar belastet den Pharmariesen
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Bayer-Aktie verliert dennoch: Bayer erhält in den USA Zulassung für Elinzanetant
Hoffnung im Handelskonflikt: SMI schliesst im Minus -- DAX zum Handelsende fester -- US-Börsen gehen stärker aus dem Handel - neue Rekorde -- Asiens Börsen letztlich im Plus
Goldpreis fällt unter 4'000 US-Dollar
Goldpreis: Rote Vorzeichen zum Wochenstart
EQS-DD: TKMS AG & Co. KGaA: Oliver Burkhard, Allocation of 3,828 no-par value bearer limited partnership shares in TKMS AG & Co. KGaA as part of the spin-off from thyssenkrupp AG
Intellia Temporarily Pauses Dosing For MAGNITUDE And MAGNITUDE-2 Phase 3 Clinical Trials Of Nex-z
Rheinmetall Aktie News: Rheinmetall tendiert am Vormittag schwächer

KW 43: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 43: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 43: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
08:46 AKTIE IM FOKUS: Symrise nach Zahlen sehr schwach - Chartbild trübt sich ein
08:40 AKTIE IM FOKUS: Nordex auf Erholungsrally nach Schwächephase und Margenausblick
08:38 Düstere Einkommensaussichten drücken auf Kauflaune
08:33 Goldpreis gibt weiter deutlich nach - tiefster Stand seit 3 Wochen
08:26 Aktien Frankfurt Ausblick: Mauer Start - Quartalszahlen können nicht überzeugen
08:26 Danone-Aktie: Umsatz deutlich gesteigert - Jahresausblick bestätigt
08:23 Air Liquide profitiert von starker Nachfrage nach medizinischen Gasen
08:21 ROUNDUP: Suss senkt Ausblick nach enttäuschendem Quartal - Aktie fällt tief
08:13 AKTIE IM FOKUS: Suss erschreckt die Anleger mit entäuschendem Margentrend
08:12 Verteidigungsministerium stoppt Umwandlung von 200 Militär-Standorten