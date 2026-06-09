South Korea GDP Gains 1.8% In Q1

(RTTNews) - South Korea's gross domestic product expanded a seasonally adjusted 1.8 percent on quarter in the first quarter of 2026, the Bank of Korea said on Tuesday.

That was up from 1.7 percent in last month's advance estimate following the upwardly revised 0.1 percent contraction in the previous three months (originally -0.2 percent).

On an annual basis, GDP was up 3.8 percent - upwardly revised from 3.6 percent following the 1.6 percent gain in the three months prior.

Real gross national income (real GNI) increased 9.2 percent in the first quarter of 2026 compared to the previous quarter.

On the production side, manufacturing increased 3.9 percent, mainly due to an increase in computer, electronic and optical products.

On the expenditure side, private consumption increased by 0.6 percent as expenditures on goods and services both increased.