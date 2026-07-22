South Korea GDP Gains 0.6% In Q2

(RTTNews) - South Korea's gross domestic product expanded a seasonally adjusted 0.6 percent on quarter in the second quarter of 2026, the Bank of Korea said in Thursday's preliminary reading.

That beat forecasts for an increase of 0.4 percent following the 1.8 percent jump in the previous three months.

Real gross domestic income increased 3.6 percent compared to the previous quarter.

On the expenditure side, private consumption grew 0.4 percent as expenditures on goods and services both increased.

On the production side, agriculture, forestry and fishing fell 7.1 percent, mainly due to decreases in crop yields and in fishing.

On a yearly basis, GDP climbed 3.7 percent - again exceeding expectations and down slightly from 3.8 percent in the three months prior.