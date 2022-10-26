SMI 10'817 0.4%  SPI 13'823 0.4%  Dow 31'839 0.0%  DAX 13'196 1.1%  Euro 0.9942 0.3%  EStoxx50 3'605 0.6%  Gold 1'665 0.7%  Bitcoin 20'467 2.3%  Dollar 0.9863 -0.9%  Öl 96.0 3.2% 
Top News
Zombie-Unternehmen: Warum ein Absturz der Tesla-Aktie auch Peloton, GameStop und Co. in den Abgrund reissen könnte
Schwieriges Umfeld: Diese Schweizer Börsenfirmen könnten vor finanziellen Schwierigkeiten stehen
Droht im Winter der Blackout? Das wären die Folgen für Bitcoin & Co.
Übertriebene Zinserhöhungen? Die Top-Ökonomen Mohamed El-Erian und Jeremy Siegel kritisieren die Fed
Ausblick: T-Mobile US stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Tesla A1CX3T NEL ASA A0B733 Microsoft Corp. 870747 Amazon 906866 Siemens Energy AG ENER6Y Apple Inc. 865985 BASF BASF11 Lufthansa AG 823212 NVIDIA Corp. 918422 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Plug Power Inc. A1JA81 Daimler Truck DTR0CK TUI TUAG00
Suche...
Login

Neu auf finanzen.ch?
Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

27.10.2022 01:25:08

South Korea GDP Expands 0.3% On Quarter In Q3

(RTTNews) - South Korea's gross domestic product improved a seasonally adjusted 0.3 percent on quarter in the third quarter of 2022, the Bank of Korea said on Thursday.

That exceeded expectations for an increase of 0.1 percent following the 0.7 percent growth in the previous three months.

On an annualized basis, GDP was up 3.1 percent - again beating forecasts for 2.8 percent and up from 2.9 percent in the three months prior.

Real gross domestic income (GDI) decreased by 1.3 percent compared to the previous quarter.

On the expenditure side, private consumption grew by 1.9 percent on quarter, as expenditures on durable goods (e.g. motor vehicles) and services (e.g. restaurants & accommodation services) both increased. Government consumption rose by 0.2 percent on quarter, with increased expenditures on goods.

Construction investment expanded by 0.4 percent on quarter, as non-residential building construction increased. Facilities investment increased by 5.0 percent on quarter, driven by increases in machinery and transportation equipment.

Exports rose by 1.0 percent on quarter, as transportation equipment and services increased while semiconductors decreased. Imports were up by 5.8 percent on quarter, owing to increased imports of crude oil and machinery & equipment.

On the production side, agriculture, forestry & fishing grew by 5.5 percent on quarter, mainly due to an increase in livestock production. Manufacturing contracted by 1.0 percent on quarter, as computer, electronic & optical products and chemical products decreased.

Electricity, gas & water supply increased by 0.3 percent on quarter, due to an increase in electricity. Construction rose by 1.8 percent on quarter, owing to an increase in building construction.

Services expanded by 0.7 percent on quarter, mainly in wholesale & retail trade, accommodation & food services, finance & insurance and cultural & other services.

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

CS-Aktie im Plus: Credit Suisse laut Medienbericht kurz vor Verkauf von Verbriefungsgeschäft
Darum erholt sich der Euro etwas - Zum Franken stärker
Nachlassende Anleihen-Renditen stützen teilweise: Wall Street schliesst uneinheitlich -- SMI beendet Handel höher -- DAX letztlich im Plus -- Asiatische Börsen schliessen höher
Darum treibt die Dollar-Schwäche den Euro über Parität
Alphabet-Aktie beendet Handel tiefrot: Zahlen der Google-Mutter unter den Erwartungen - Millionenstrafe aus Indien schockt zusätzlich
BASF-Aktie dreht ins Minus: BASF erleidet massive Einbrüchen im Upstream-Geschäft - BASF-Chef verteidigt Sparmassnahmen
Microsoft-Zahlen über den Erwartungen - Microsoft-Aktie schliesst dennoch tiefrot
Deutsche Bank-Aktie nach volatilem Handel im Plus: Deutsche Bank überrascht mit Milliardengewinn im dritten Quartal
Twitter-Aktie freundlich: Elon Musk will spätestens Freitag den Twitter-Kauf abgeschlossen haben
Boeing-Aktie rauscht ins Minus: Boeing weist weiteren Milliardenverlust aus - Boeing erhält Grossauftrag von Alaska Airlines

Devisen in diesem Artikel

GBP/KRW 1'642.8388 5.8467
0.36

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nachlassende Anleihen-Renditen stützen teilweise: Wall Street schliesst uneinheitlich -- SMI beendet Handel höher -- DAX letztlich im Plus -- Asiatische Börsen schliessen höher

Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Mittwoch wieder in Grün. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt bewegte sich auf grünem Terrain. In den USA entwickelten sich der Dow Jones und der technologielastige NASAQ Composite unterschiedlich. An den asiatischen Börsen ging es zur Mitte der Woche bergauf.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Zinsen
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit
Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.