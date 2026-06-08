South Korea GDP Data Due On Tuesday

(RTTNews) - South Korea will on Tuesday release Q2 figures for gross domestic product, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. GDP is expected to rise 1.7 percent on quarter and 3.6 percent on year after slipping 0.2 percent on quarter and adding 1.6 percent on year in the previous three months.

Japan will provide May numbers for money stock, with M2 expected to rise 2.4 percent on year - up from 2.3 percent in April.

Taiwan will provide May data for imports, exports and trade balance. Imports are expected to jump 37.4 percent on year, up from 29.2 percent in April. Exports are called higher by an annual 37.9 percent, easing from 39.0 percent in the previous month. The trade surplus is pegged at $15.20 billion, up from $14.35 billion a month earlier.

Australia will see May results for the surveys f business confidence and conditions from National Australia Bank, as well as June results for the consumer sentiment index from Westpac. In April, business confidence had an index score of -24 and conditions were at +3; consumer sentiment was up 3.5 percent on in May.

New Zealand will release Q1 figures for manufacturing sales volume; in the previous three months, sales were down 0.5 percent on quarter.