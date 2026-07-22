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23.07.2026 00:04:09

South Korea GDP Data Due On Thursday

(RTTNews) - South Korea will on Thursday release preliminary Q2 numbers for gross domestic product, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

GDP is expected to rise 0.5 percent on quarter and 3.3 percent on year, slowing from 1.8 percent on quarter and 3.8 percent on year in the three months prior.

Australia will provide June data for unemployment, with the jobless rate expected to hold steady at 4.4 percent and the addition of 15.2K jobs - slowing from 40.3K in May.

Singapore will see June figures for consumer prices; in May, overall inflation was up 0.8 percent on month and 1.8 percent on year, while core CPI rose an annual 1.4 percent.

Taiwan will release June numbers for industrial production; in May, production was up 11.78 percent on year.

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08.07.26 Alternative Investments: Funktion, Risiko und realistische Erwartungen

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