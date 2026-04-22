Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’068 -0.5%  SPI 18’486 -0.6%  Dow 49’490 0.7%  DAX 24’195 -0.3%  Euro 0.9184 0.2%  EStoxx50 5’906 -0.4%  Gold 4’739 0.6%  Bitcoin 61’818 3.7%  Dollar 0.7843 0.4%  Öl 101.8 2.7% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche149905998ABB1222171Zurich Insurance1107539NVIDIA994529Rheinmetall345850Roche1203204Tesla11448018Swiss Re12688156
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in Kupferminen-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
BitMine besitzt jetzt vier Prozent aller ETH-Coins - Tom Lee mit sagenhafter Prognose für Ethereum
Ausblick: STMicroelectronics zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal
Ausblick: Sartorius gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt
Ausblick: Nokia präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
Greedflation - Dient die Inflation den Unternehmen als Vorwand für überhöhte Preise?
Suche...
23.04.2026 00:03:55

South Korea GDP Data Due On Thursday

(RTTNews) - South Korea will on Thursday release preliminary Q1 figures for gross domestic product, highlighting a busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. GDP is expected to rise 0.9 percent on quarter and 2.7 percent on year after slipping 0.2 percent on quarter and expanding 1.6 percent on year in the three months prior.

Japan will see preliminary April figures for its manufacturing, services and composite PMIs from Jibun Bank; in March, their scores were 51.6, 53.4 and 53.0, respectively.

Australia also will see preliminary April figures for its manufacturing, services and composite PMIs from S&P Global; in March, their scores were 49.8, 46.3 and 46.6, respectively.

New Zealand will release March figures for credit card spending; in February, spending was down 1.1 percent on year.

Singapore will provide March numbers for consume prices; in February, overall inflation was up 0.6 percent on month and 1.2 percent on year, while core CPI rose an annual 1.4 percent.

Taiwan will see March data for industrial production and unemployment; in February, production was up 17.83 percent and the jobless rate was 3.33 percent.

Hong Kong will release March numbers for consumer prices and unemployment; in February, overall inflation was up 0.5 percent on month and 1.7 percent on year, while the jobless rate was 3.8 percent.

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Rheinmetall-Aktie: Jefferies & Company Inc. gibt Buy-Bewertung bekannt
ABB-Aktie klar im Plus: Umsatzsprung im Startquartal
Ausblick: Nokia präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
Ausblick: SAP präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse
Deutsche Telekom-Aktie tiefer: Komplettübernahme von T-Mobile US wohl im Gespräch - Razzia bei Tochterfirma
Siemens-Energy-Aktie: Analysten zeigen sich weiterhin zuversichtlich
BitMine besitzt jetzt vier Prozent aller ETH-Coins - Tom Lee mit sagenhafter Prognose für Ethereum
Krisenvorsorge auf dem Prüfstand: Verliert Gold seinen Status als "sicherer Hafen"?
EVOTEC-Aktie deutlich höher: Goldman-Sachs-Einstieg rückt Aktionärskreis ins Rampenlicht

Top-Rankings

KW 16: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 16: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 16: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.