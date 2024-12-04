Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’775 -0.1%  SPI 15’694 -0.1%  Dow 44’643 -0.3%  DAX 20’385 0.1%  Euro 0.9297 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’978 0.5%  Gold 2’633 0.0%  Bitcoin 88’498 3.7%  Dollar 0.8797 0.1%  Öl 71.1 -1.5% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Meyer Burger Technology135706599Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Holcim1221405Partners Group2460882Swiss Life1485278NVIDIA994529Novartis1200526Swatch1225515
Top News
Bitcoin, Ether & Co.: Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 49
Analyst warnt: NVIDIA-Aktie könnte vor Herausforderungen stehen
Goldman Sachs-Analyse enthüllt: Darum investieren Hedgefonds jetzt in diesen umstrittenen Sektor
So verdienen Reiseblogger Geld
Musks Klage beleuchtet Machtfragen bei OpenAI und Microsofts Einfluss
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus
04.12.2024 23:34:15

South Korea GDP Data Due On Thursday

(RTTNews) - South Korea will on Thursday release Q3 figures for gross domestic product, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

GDP is expected to rise 0.5 percent on quarter and 1.5 percent on year after added 0.1 percent on quarter and 1.5 percent on year in the previous three months.

Australia will provide October figures for imports, export and trade balance; in September, imports were down 3.1 percent on month and exports fell 4.3 percent on month for a trade surplus of A$4.609 billion.

Singapore will see October data for retail sales; in September, sales were up 0.4 percent on month and 2.0 percent on year.

Taiwan will release November numbers for consumer prices; in October, inflation was up 0.25 percent on month and 1.69 percent on year.

Finally, the markets in Thailand are closed on Thursday for King Bhumibol's birthday and will re-open on Friday.

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Zukäufe bei NVIDIA, Apple & Co.: Diese Aktien lagen im dritten Quartal im US-Depot der UBS
KW 49: So performten die SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Stadler-Rail-Aktie profitiert: Stadler erhält Signaltechnik-Grossauftrag in Atlanta
Amazon Aktie News: Amazon am Freitagnachmittag gesucht
Dow im Minus, NASDAQ mit Rekordhoch -- SMI geht stabil ins Wochenende -- DAX letztlich wenig bewegt - neues Rekordhoch geknackt -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich
VW-Aktie trotzdem höher: VW-Beschäftigte legen erneut Arbeit nieder - Druck auf Vorstand steigt
Siemens Energy-Aktie klettert: Barclays Capital hebt Kursziel an
Elon Musk enthüllt: Wahrheit über Tesla-Phone - Bald schon Realität?
Holcim-Aktie unter Druck: Holcim will Nordamerika-Abspaltung zusätzlich an SIX kotieren
Diese US-Aktien befanden sich im dritten Quartal 2024 im Portfolio von Zurich Insurance

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Zinsen
  • Alle Nachrichten