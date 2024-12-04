South Korea GDP Data Due On Thursday

(RTTNews) - South Korea will on Thursday release Q3 figures for gross domestic product, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

GDP is expected to rise 0.5 percent on quarter and 1.5 percent on year after added 0.1 percent on quarter and 1.5 percent on year in the previous three months.

Australia will provide October figures for imports, export and trade balance; in September, imports were down 3.1 percent on month and exports fell 4.3 percent on month for a trade surplus of A$4.609 billion.

Singapore will see October data for retail sales; in September, sales were up 0.4 percent on month and 2.0 percent on year.

Taiwan will release November numbers for consumer prices; in October, inflation was up 0.25 percent on month and 1.69 percent on year.

Finally, the markets in Thailand are closed on Thursday for King Bhumibol's birthday and will re-open on Friday.