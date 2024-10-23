South Korea GDP Data Due On Thursday

(RTTNews) - South Korea will on Thursday release preliminary Q3 data for gross domestic product, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

GDP is expected to rise 0.5 percent on quarter and 2.0 percent on year after slipping 0.2 percent on quarter and expanding 2.3 percent on year in the previous three months.

Australia will see preliminary October results for the manufacturing and services PMIs from Judo Bank; in September, their scores were 46.7 and 50.5, respectively.

Japan will see preliminary October results for the manufacturing and services PMIs from Jibun Bank; in September, their scores were 49.7 and 53.1, respectively.

Malaysia will provide September figures for consumer prices; in August, inflation was up 0.1 percent on month and 1.9 percent on year.

Taiwan will release September unemployment numbers; in August, the jobless rate was 3.36 percent.