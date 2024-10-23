Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’147 -0.1%  SPI 16’163 -0.2%  Dow 42’515 -1.0%  DAX 19’378 -0.2%  Euro 0.9344 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’923 -0.3%  Gold 2’718 -1.1%  Bitcoin 57’486 -1.4%  Dollar 0.8662 0.1%  Öl 75.2 -0.5% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204Novartis1200526UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Kühne + Nagel International2523886Logitech2575132Kuros32581411ABB1222171Lonza1384101Partners Group2460882
Top News
JD Vance schlägt Alarm: Droht eine "Todesspirale" am US-Bondmarkt?
VanEck senkt Ethereum-Preisziel deutlich nach Modellaktualisierung
Experte warnt: Warum jetzt der richtige Zeitpunkt ist, die NVIDIA-Aktie zu verkaufen
Anstehende Zahlen im Blick: Warum Analysten der Apple-Aktie weiteres Wachstum zutrauen
Nachlassendes Interesse am Tesla Cybertruck? Die Vorbestellerliste ist schon leer
Suche...
Plus500 Depot
24.10.2024 00:00:56

South Korea GDP Data Due On Thursday

(RTTNews) - South Korea will on Thursday release preliminary Q3 data for gross domestic product, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

GDP is expected to rise 0.5 percent on quarter and 2.0 percent on year after slipping 0.2 percent on quarter and expanding 2.3 percent on year in the previous three months.

Australia will see preliminary October results for the manufacturing and services PMIs from Judo Bank; in September, their scores were 46.7 and 50.5, respectively.

Japan will see preliminary October results for the manufacturing and services PMIs from Jibun Bank; in September, their scores were 49.7 and 53.1, respectively.

Malaysia will provide September figures for consumer prices; in August, inflation was up 0.1 percent on month and 1.9 percent on year.

Taiwan will release September unemployment numbers; in August, the jobless rate was 3.36 percent.

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Roche-Aktie legt zu: Roche mit Umsatzwachstum in Q3
NVIDIA Aktie News: NVIDIA am Mittwochnachmittag schwächer
WhatsApp-Chat aus Versehen gelöscht? - So einfach können Nachrichten wiederhergestellt werden
Ausblick: Tesla präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
Pierer Mobility-Aktie bricht ein: Pierer gibt Gewinnwarnung aus und setzt Guidance für 2024 aus
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Kühne+Nagel-Aktie markiert Jahrestief: Kühne+Nagel setzt im dritten Quartal mehr um
Bei Trump-Sieg: Was den Aktienmärkten und der globalen Wirtschaft bevorstehen könnte
Solana Kurs Prognose – Rallye auf neues Jahreshoch bis Monatsende realistisch?
Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) Aktie News: Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) am Mittwochnachmittag mit Aufschlag

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Zinsen
  • Alle Nachrichten