South Korea GDP Data Due On Thursday

(RTTNews) - South Korea will on Thursday release preliminary Q4 numbers for gross domestic product, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

GDP is expected to expand 0.5 percent on quarter and 2.1 percent on year after rising 0.6 percent on quarter and 1.4 percent on year in the three months prior.

Hong Kong will see December data for imports, exports and trade balance. In November, imports were up 7.1 percent on month and exports added 7.4 percent for a trade deficit of HKD27.9 billion.

Finally, the markets in Malaysia are off on Thursday for Thaipusam and will re-open on Friday.