Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’047 -5.2%  SPI 14’786 -4.9%  Dow 37’966 -0.9%  DAX 19’790 -4.1%  Euro 0.9375 -0.7%  EStoxx50 4’656 -4.6%  Gold 2’983 -1.8%  Bitcoin 68’257 2.5%  Dollar 0.8592 -0.2%  Öl 64.3 -2.7% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Rheinmetall345850Partners Group2460882Sika41879292Swissquote1067586Swisscom874251Logitech2575132BYD1459145Roche1203204Mercedes-Benz Group945657UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Kühne + Nagel International2523886
Top News
Trumps neues Zollpaket: Diese Auswirkungen erwarten Experten und Analysten
Bitcoin im Sinkflug: Kann sich der Kurs nicht erholen?
Warren Buffett widerspricht Trump: Keine Unterstützung für Zollpolitik - Berkshire Hathaway-Aktie im Sog des Zollbebens
Tesla-Aktie: Elon Musk plant wohl Markteintritt in Saudi-Arabien
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Suche...
Kurse + Charts + Realtime Nachrichten Tools
Snapshot Chart (gross) Nachrichten Währungsrechner
Historisch Realtimekurs
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Snapshot

Chart (gross)

Historisch

Realtimekurs

Nachrichten

Nachrichten

Tools

Währungsrechner

08.04.2025 01:38:39

South Korea February Current Account Surplus $7.18 Billion

(RTTNews) - South Korea posted a current account surplus of $7.18 billion in February, the Bank of Korea said on Tuesday - up from $2.94 billion in January.

The goods account saw an $8.18 billion surplus as exports increased an annual 3.6 percent to $53.79 billion dollars and as imports added 1.3 percent to $45.61 billion.

The services account posted a $3.21 billion deficit owing to deficits in the travel and other business services accounts.

The primary income account saw a $2.62 billion surplus due to an increase in the income on equity. The secondary income account recorded a $0.41 billion deficit.

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

US-Zölle sorgen für Abverkauf: SMI knickt letztlich weg -- DAX nach Schwankung abgeschlagen -- Wall Street beendet Handel uneinig -- Asiens Börsen schliessen tiefrot
Aktien von Rheinmetall, HENSOLDT & Co. fallen: Rüstungswerte im Zollsog - Rheinmetall mit Übernahme
Morgan Stanley bullish für NVIDIA: Jetzt einsteigen?
Tesla-Aktie: Elon Musk plant wohl Markteintritt in Saudi-Arabien
EFG- und Swissquote-Aktien: Mistrades zeigen falsches Bild
Zollstreit spitzt sich zu: EU berät Strategie - Aktienmärkte weiter im Sinkflug
SMI stürzt ab
Airbus-Aktie schwächer: Auftrag für neun Flugzeuge
Swissquote Aktie News: Swissquote am Montagmittag mit Einbussen
Swissquote Aktie News: Swissquote am Montagnachmittag mit negativen Vorzeichen

Top-Rankings

KW 14: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 14: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 14: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

Devisen in diesem Artikel

GBP/KRW 1’871.5314 -10.4914
-0.56

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}