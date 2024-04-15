South Korea Export Prices Rise 0.4% On Month, 2.6% On Year In March

(RTTNews) - Export prices in South Korea were up 0.4 percent on month, the Bank of Korea said in Tuesday's preliminary report - slowing from 1.6 percent in February.

On a yearly basis, export prices climbed 2.6 percent - easing from 4.5 percent in the previous month.

Individually, export prices for agricultural, forestry and marine products sank 3.1 percent on month and 5.9 percent on year, while prices for manufacturing products rose 0.4 percent on month and 2.7 percent on year/

Import prices were up 0.4 percent on month and down 0.7 percent on year. That follows the 1.0 percent monthly increase and the 0.4 percent yearly decline in February.

Import prices for raw materials rose 0.9 percent on month but fell 0.8 percent on year, while intermediate goods added 0.4 percent on month and lost 1.9 percent on year, capital goods perked 0.1 percent on month and 1.1 percent on year and consumer goods eased 0.2 percent on month but gained 1.9 percent on year.