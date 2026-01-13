Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’365 -0.5%  SPI 18’404 -0.5%  Dow 49’192 -0.8%  DAX 25’421 0.1%  Euro 0.9328 0.0%  EStoxx50 6’030 0.2%  Gold 4’587 -0.2%  Bitcoin 76’566 5.3%  Dollar 0.8009 0.0%  Öl 65.5 1.9% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Rheinmetall345850UBS24476758Alphabet A29798540Lonza1384101Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Swiss Life1485278Partners Group2460882Amrize143013422Helvetia Baloise46664220
Top News
Die Top 5-Performer 2025 im DAX: Hier sehen Analysten auch 2026 weiter Luft nach oben?
NVIDIA-Aktie, Gold und Co.: Dieser überraschende Aufsteiger zählt nun zu den Top-Assets der Welt
Alphabet mit über 4-Bllionen-Dollar Marktkapitalisierung: Apple-Partnerschaft beflügelt die Aktie
Apple attackiert Adobe mit Kreativ-Abo - Adobe-Aktie unter Druck
Ausblick: Citigroup legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor
Suche...
Kurse + Charts + Realtime Nachrichten Tools
Snapshot Chart (gross) Nachrichten Währungsrechner
Historisch Realtimekurs
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Snapshot

Chart (gross)

Historisch

Realtimekurs

Nachrichten

Nachrichten

Tools

Währungsrechner

14.01.2026 00:25:37

South Korea Export Prices Jump 5.5% On Year In December

(RTTNews) - Export prices climbed 5.5 percent on year in December, the Bank of Korea said on Wednesday - following the downwardly revised 6.8 percent gain in November (originally 7.0 percent).

On a monthly basis, export prices were up 1.1 percent.

Individually, agricultural, forestry and marine product prices were down 0.4 percent on month and up 7.2 percent on year. Manufacturing products gained 1.1 percent on month and 2.3 percent on year.

Import prices rose an annual 0.3 percent, down from the downwardly revised 1.9 percent increase in the previous month (originally 2.2 percent).

On a monthly basis, import prices added 0.7 percent.

For all of 2025, export prices rose 2.3 percent and export prices fell 0.4 percent,

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Rheinmetall-Aktie fällt dennoch: Lieferung von Lynx-Panzer für die Ukraine
Aktien von Rheinmetall, RENK, HENSOLDT und TKMS reagieren erneut auf geopolitische Spannungen
Sika-Aktie bricht ein: Umsatzrückgang in 2025 - weiter verhaltene Märkte erwartet
Rheinmetall-Aktie-Analyse: JP Morgan Chase & Co. bewertet mit Overweight
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
NVIDIA-Aktie, Gold und Co.: Dieser überraschende Aufsteiger zählt nun zu den Top-Assets der Welt
UBS-Aktie letztlich unter Druck: Gemischte Reaktion auf strengere Kapitalvorgaben
UBS-Aktie tiefer: Sergio Ermotti will wohl im April 2027 zurücktreten
Idorsia-Aktie schliesslich in Rot: Positive Studiendaten zu Lucerastat
ams-OSRAM-Aktie leichter: Fortgeschrittene Verhandlungen über Verkauf von Geschäftsaktivitäten

Top-Rankings

KW 2: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 2: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 2: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

Devisen in diesem Artikel

GBP/KRW 1’978.8041 4.7516
0.24

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
23:35 GNW-News: Aqua free startet mit "Shower2go" in den B2C-Markt: Mobile Reisedusche für sicheres Duschen ohne Legionellen für unterwegs
23:11 WDH/Wadephul in Washington: Mehr Konsens als Dissens mit den USA
23:08 Musks Satelliten-Internet Starlink kostenlos im Iran
23:07 GNW-News: Geotab Daten zeigen: EV-Batterien bleiben auch bei zunehmender Schnellladung stabil
23:06 Wadephul in Washington: Mehr Konsens als Dissenz mit den USA
22:36 BVB besiegt Werder Bremen und festigt Tabellenplatz Zwei
22:33 ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Dow schwächelt nach Rekordhoch
22:20 Aktien New York Schluss: Dow schwächelt nach Rekordhoch
21:39 Selenskyj räumt schwere Lage in der Ukraine ein
21:00 Devisen: Eurokurs bleibt leicht unter Druck