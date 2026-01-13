South Korea Export Prices Jump 5.5% On Year In December

(RTTNews) - Export prices climbed 5.5 percent on year in December, the Bank of Korea said on Wednesday - following the downwardly revised 6.8 percent gain in November (originally 7.0 percent).

On a monthly basis, export prices were up 1.1 percent.

Individually, agricultural, forestry and marine product prices were down 0.4 percent on month and up 7.2 percent on year. Manufacturing products gained 1.1 percent on month and 2.3 percent on year.

Import prices rose an annual 0.3 percent, down from the downwardly revised 1.9 percent increase in the previous month (originally 2.2 percent).

On a monthly basis, import prices added 0.7 percent.

For all of 2025, export prices rose 2.3 percent and export prices fell 0.4 percent,