Britische Pfund - Südkoreanischer Won GBP - KRW
|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Nachrichten
|Tools
|Snapshot
|Chart (gross)
|Nachrichten
|Währungsrechner
|Historisch
|Realtimekurs
|
14.08.2025 00:27:28
South Korea Export Prices Climb 1.0% In July
(RTTNews) - Export prices in South Korea were up 1.0 percent on month in July, the Bank of Korea said on Thursday - after shrinking 1.2 percent in June.
On a yearly basis, export prices fell 4.3 percent after shedding 4.5 percent in the previous month.
Individually, export prices for agricultural, forestry and marine products jumped 4.2 percent on month and 7.8 percent on year and manufacturing products added 1.0 percent on month but fell 4.3 percent on year..
Import prices were up 0.9 percent on month and down 5.9 percent on year after slipping 0.7 percent on month and 6.2 percent on year in June.
Individually, import prices for raw materials rose 1.5 percent on month but tumbled 12.8 percent on year and consumer goods rose 0.5 percent on month and 0.6 percent on year.
Inside Fonds
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Top-Rankings
Devisen in diesem Artikel
|GBP/KRW
|1’872.7928
|3.9342
|0.21
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSMI geht höher in den Feierabend -- DAX schliesst fest -- Wall Street verabschiedet sich höher -- Asiens Börsen gehen freundlich aus dem Handel - Nikkei erstmals über 43'000er-Marke
Der heimische Aktienmarkt konnte sich am Mittwoch in die Gewinnzone absetzen, während der deutsche Leitindex ebenso zulegte. In den USA dominierten die Bullen. Die asiatischen Börsen wiesen zur Wochenmitte grüne Vorzeichen aus.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}