08.02.2023 01:20:01

South Korea December Current Account Surplus $2.68 Billion

(RTTNews) - South Korea posted a current account surplus of $2.68 billion in December, the Bank of Korea said on Wednesday - following the $0.22 billion shortfall in November.

The goods account saw a $0.48 billion deficit, down from the $4.43 billion surplus a year earlier.

The services account deficit increased to $1.39 billion, from $0.76 billion in December the year prior, owing to a decrease in the transport account surplus.

The primary income account surplus increased from $3.49 billion the year previously to 4.79 billion dollars in December 2022.

The secondary income account saw a $0.24 billion deficit.

Looking at the financial account, net assets increased by $5.06 billion during December, increasing by $38.83 billion for the year 2022 as a whole.

Direct investment assets increased by $5.51 billion, and direct investment liabilities increased by $2.48 billion.

There was a $4.37 billion increase in portfolio investment assets during the month, and a $3.05 billion decrease in portfolio investment liabilities.

Financial derivatives posted a net increase of $0.18 billion.

In terms of other investments, there was a decrease of $14.63 billion in assets and a decrease of $5.17 billion in liabilities.

Reserve assets increased by $3.89 billion.

For all of 2022, the current account surplus was $29.83 billion, following the $85.23 billion surplus in 2021.

