South Korea Current Account Surplus $7.16 Billion In November

(RTTNews) - South Korea had a current account surplus of $7.16 billion in November, the Bank of Korea said on Tuesday - up from $6.95 billion in October.

The goods account surplus decreased to $5.95 billion, compared to the $9.95 billion figure in November 2020.

The services account deficit fell to $0.14 billion, from $0.98 billion in November last year, owing to an improvement in the transport account.

The primary income account surplus increased from $0.48 billion the year previously to $1.49 billion in November 2021.