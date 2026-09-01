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02.09.2026 01:14:15

South Korea Consumer Prices Rise 0.2% In August

(RTTNews) - Consumer prices in South Korea were up a seasonally adjusted 0.2 percent on month in August, Statistics Korea said on Wednesday.

That was beneath expectations for an increase of 0.3 percent following the 0.2 percent contraction in July.

On a yearly basis, inflation was up 3.1 percent - shy of expectations for an increase of 3.2 percent and up from 2.8 percent in the previous month.

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