SMI 13’816 0.5%  SPI 19’036 0.4%  Dow 49’533 0.1%  DAX 25’241 1.0%  Euro 0.9124 0.0%  EStoxx50 6’081 1.0%  Gold 4’923 0.9%  Bitcoin 52’015 0.1%  Dollar 0.7707 0.1%  Öl 69.3 2.8% 
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Nestlé3886335UBS24476758Roche1203204Novartis1200526Zurich Insurance1107539Swiss Re12688156Amrize143013422Rheinmetall345850
Friedensgespräche in Genf: Kurserholung bei Aktien von Rheinmetall, RENK, HENSOLDT & Co.
Ausblick: Newmont veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal
Rohstoff-Marktbericht zu Erdgaspreis, Kupferpreis, Goldpreis & Co. am Mittag
Ausblick: Airbus SE legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor
Tesla Model Y: Überraschender Spitzenreiter 2026!
18.02.2026 13:20:22

South Africa Retail Sales Growth Eases

(RTTNews) - South Africa's retail sales grew at the slowest pace in four months in December, Statistics South Africa reported Wednesday.

Retail sales registered an annual increase of 2.6 percent in December, marking the weakest increase since August. Sales had increased 3.6 percent in November. Month-on-month, retail sales dropped 0.4 percent, in contrast to the 0.6 percent increase in the previous month.

In the three months to December, retail sales increased 0.8 percent from the previous three months.

In 2025, retail trade sales increased 3.7 percent compared to 2.5 percent increase in 2024.

Bayer Aktie News: Bayer reagiert am Nachmittag positiv
Rheinmetall Aktie News: Rheinmetall am Vormittag mit Aufschlag
NVIDIA-Aktie nicht auf der Liste: Morgan Stanley setzt auf neun andere KI-Favoriten
Erste Schätzungen: Broadcom informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse
Microsoft-Aktie schwächelt: Einstiegschance oder Warnsignal?
SMI nach neuem Rekord weiter stark -- DAX nach Richtungssuche schliesslich stärker -- Wall Street letztlich stabil -- Nikkei beendet Handel tiefer
Hapag-Lloyd übernimmt ZIM - Aktie legt zu
Siemens Aktie News: Siemens am Mittwochvormittag stärker
JENOPTIK-Aktie legt zu: Rückgang bei Umsatz und Gewinn - Ausblick macht Hoffnung
Novo Nordisk-Aktie: Massives Aktienrückkaufprogramm wird vorangetrieben - EU-Zulassung für Abnehmspritze Wegovy im Blick

KW 7: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
KW 7: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 7: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
GBP/ZAR 21.7287 -0.0207
-0.10

13:23 Wegen Ukraine-Krieg: Slowakei ruft 'Erdöl-Notstand' aus
13:17 Deutschland und Indien vereinbaren 'KI-Pakt'
13:16 Länder setzen Bahn bei Sanierung Berlin-Hamburg Frist
13:13 ROUNDUP 2: Spekulationen um vorzeitigen Rückzug von EZB-Chefin Lagarde
13:06 ROUNDUP 2: So viel durstiger als angegeben sind Plug-in-Hybride
13:04 Weimer zu Fehlern beim ZDF: 'unangenehmer Vorgang'
13:01 Protestaktion gegen Reiches Stromnetzpläne
12:59 Rheinmetall darf Blohm+Voss und NVL übernehmen
12:50 GNW-News: Europas Skalierungsdefizit: Regulierung allein ist kein Garant für digitale Weltmarktführerschaft
12:49 Siemens-Aktie gesucht: Klare Erholung von Kursrutsch