SMI 12’875 0.3%  SPI 17’074 0.2%  Dow 44’546 -0.4%  DAX 22’798 1.3%  Euro 0.9443 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’520 0.5%  Gold 2’898 0.5%  Bitcoin 86’356 -0.2%  Dollar 0.9009 0.0%  Öl 75.3 0.9% 
Tech-Bilanzen im Fokus: Wird NVIDIA zukünftige KI-Aktien prägen?
Depot vom Starinvestor: Das sind die Top-Positionen in Carl Icahns Portfolio
Stratege: DeepSeek-Schock könnte Aktien von NVIDIA, Meta & Co.weiterhin belasten
Cembra-Aktie auf Mehrjahreshoch: Hat der Schweizer Dividendenwert die Krise überwunden?
Ausblick: Temenos mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal
17.02.2025 21:36:30

Slovenian Average Earnings Rise In December

(RTTNews) - Average monthly earnings in Slovenia grew in December and in the full year 2024, preliminary data from the statistical office showed on Monday.

Average gross earnings rose a nominal 11.3 percent month-on-month and 3.9 percent from a year ago in December. In real terms, the increase was 11.6 percent from November.

Gross earnings amounted to EUR 2,803.97 in December.

Net earnings totaled EUR 1,825.75, up nominal 13.3 percent from November. In real terms, the increase was 13.6 percent.

The increase in average earnings was mainly due to higher extra payments including Christmas bonuses and the share of these payments in the total gross earnings was 12.8 percent as regards earnings for December and 5.7 percent as regards earnings for November, the statistical office said.

In the full year 2024, average monthly gross earnings grew a nominal 6.2 percent and 3.8 percent in real terms. Net earnings rose nominal 3.8 percent and real 1.8 percent.

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Solana: 10.000 US Dollar bis zum Jahr 2030?
Ausblick: Super Micro Computer vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal
Bitcoin Prognose: Samson Mows Einschätzung – Kann Bitcoin 2 Millionen Dollar erreichen?
Meyer Burger verlängert Brückenfinanzierung um weitere Woche - Aktie verliert kräftig
Warum Layer 2-Lösungen für Solana wichtig sind
BP-Aktie legt zu: Hedgefonds Elliott steigt wohl gross bei BP ein
US-Feiertag: Wall Street geschlossen -- SMI letztlich höher -- DAX knackt neuen Rekord bei 22'800-Punkte-Marke und geht fester aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneins
Xi Jinping trifft Chinas Top-Firmenchefs
Ausblick: Coca-Cola präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
Ausblick: Fluence Energy öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal

In diese Aktien investierte Carl Icahn im vierten Quartal 2024
Carl Icahns Depot in Q4 2024
UBS: Diese US-Aktien befinden sich Q4 im Depot
Einblick ins Depot
4. Quartal 2024: So positioniert sich Warren Buffetts Berkshire Hathaway
Im vierten Quartal 2024 gab es im Portfolio von Buffetts Konglomerat Berkshire Hathaway etwas Be ...
