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15.05.2026 14:42:08

Slovenia Q1 GDP Growth Improves To 3.0%

(RTTNews) - Slovenia's economy expanded at an accelerated pace in the first quarter, data from the statistical office of the Republic of Slovenia showed on Friday.

Gross domestic product rose a non-seasonally adjusted 3.0 percent year-on-year, faster than the 2.0 percent increase in the previous quarter. The economy has been expanding since the second quarter of 2025.

The expenditure breakdown showed that household consumption showed an increase of 2.7 percent, and general government expenditure was 3.9 percent higher.

Data showed that gross fixed capital formation increased 12.6 percent amid more investment in buildings and structures. However, the external trade balance showed a negative contribution of 0.5 percent as imports grew faster than exports.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, GDP grew 3.1 percent annually versus a 1.6 percent rise in the December quarter. Quarter-on-quarter, the economy expanded 0.7 percent after growing 0.4 percent in the final quarter of 2025.

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