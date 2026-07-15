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15.07.2026 10:10:34

Slovakia Inflation Eases To 3.5% In June

(RTTNews) - Slovakia's consumer price inflation softened in June to the lowest level in three months amid a fresh fall in food prices, figures from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed on Wednesday.

Consumer prices rose 3.5 percent annually in June, slower than the 3.8 percent increase in May.

Prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages showed a decrease of 0.5 percent, which was the first decline in five years. Inflation based on transportation eased to 5.3 percent from 9.4 percent due to a slowdown in the price growth of fuels and lubricants for personal transport equipment.

On the other hand, the annual price growth in housing and utilities quickened to 7.3 percent from 6.7 percent, and that in clothing and footwear accelerated slightly to 1.3 percent from 1.2 percent.

Data showed that core inflation moderated to 1.9 percent from 2.3 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices edged down 0.1 percent in June, in contrast to a 0.4 percent increase in May.

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