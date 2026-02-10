Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
10.02.2026 11:35:54

Slovakia Industrial Output Falls Most In 3 Years

(RTTNews) - Slovakia's industrial production decreased at the steepest pace in three years in December, data from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed on Tuesday.

Industrial production fell 8.5 percent year-on-year in December, much faster than the 4.5 percent decline in November. Moreover, this was the sharpest contraction since December 2022, when production had slumped 12.0 percent.

The downturn was primarily attributed to a 26.0 percent sharp contraction in the electricity and gas supply sector. Manufacturing output decreased 4.5 percent, and mining and quarrying production tumbled by 22.1 percent.

Month-on-month, industrial production decreased by a seasonally adjusted 4.9 percent in December.

During the year 2025, industrial production shrank 3.1 percent compared with 2024, the agency said. The majority of the 15 monitored industrial sectors experienced a slowdown, and even increased manufacture of transport equipment was unable to offset the decline.

KW 6: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
