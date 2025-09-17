Slovakia HICP Inflation Eases To 4.4%

(RTTNews) - Slovakia's EU measure of inflation moderated in August after remaining stable in the previous month, data from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed on Wednesday.

The EU measure of the harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, rose 4.4 percent year-on-year in August, slower than the 4.6 percent increase in July.

The annual price growth in food and non-alcoholic beverages softened to 3.9 percent from 4.4 percent. Inflation based on housing and utilities eased to 3.1 percent from 3.2 percent. Meanwhile, inflation-based transportation rose to 2.1 percent from 1.5 percent.

On a month-on-month basis, the HICP edged up 0.1 percent in August.