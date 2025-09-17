Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’979 -0.3%  SPI 16’683 -0.2%  Dow 45’758 -0.3%  DAX 23’314 -0.1%  Euro 0.9315 -0.2%  EStoxx50 5’366 -0.1%  Gold 3’670 -0.6%  Bitcoin 91’545 -0.3%  Dollar 0.7864 0.0%  Öl 68.0 -0.7% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Top News
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank) mit Investmenttipp: Hold-Note für Novartis-Aktie
Investment-Note für Roche-Aktie: Neue Analyse von Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
Commerzbank-Aktie im Minus: UniCredit kontrolliert 29 Prozent der Aktien
VW-Aktie leichter: Produktion leichter Nutzfahrzeuge in Hannover für eine Woche unterbrochen
Meyer Burger-Aktie: Solarkonzern sieht keine Chance auf Rettung
Suche...
Kurse + Charts + Realtime Nachrichten Tools Invertiert
Snapshot Chart (gross) Nachrichten Währungsrechner EUR/GBP
Historisch Realtimekurs
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Snapshot

Chart (gross)

Historisch

Realtimekurs

Nachrichten

Nachrichten

Tools

Währungsrechner

Invertiert

EUR/GBP

17.09.2025 13:37:36

Slovakia HICP Inflation Eases To 4.4%

(RTTNews) - Slovakia's EU measure of inflation moderated in August after remaining stable in the previous month, data from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed on Wednesday.

The EU measure of the harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, rose 4.4 percent year-on-year in August, slower than the 4.6 percent increase in July.

The annual price growth in food and non-alcoholic beverages softened to 3.9 percent from 4.4 percent. Inflation based on housing and utilities eased to 3.1 percent from 3.2 percent. Meanwhile, inflation-based transportation rose to 2.1 percent from 1.5 percent.

On a month-on-month basis, the HICP edged up 0.1 percent in August.

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Anleger hoffen auf Stabilisierung: BioNTech-Aktie weiter unter Druck
JPMorgan sieht Risiken durch US-Zinssenkung und rät zu Alternativanlage
Meyer Burger-Aktie: Solarkonzern sieht keine Chance auf Rettung
Nestlé-Aktie unter Druck: Nach CEO-Aus - Auch Verwaltungsratschef Bulcke tritt zurück
Fed-Zinsentscheid steht an: SMI rutscht unter 12'000 Punkte -- DAX wenig bewegt -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich
BioNTech-Aktie im Visier: Kurserholung hängt an neuen Meilensteinen in der Krebsforschung
PayPal-Aktie im Minus: Neue Features für Krypto und personalisierte Links
Eli Lilly-Aktie dennoch tiefer: Abnehmpille des Novo Nordisk-Konkurrenten könnte von FDA bis Jahresende genehmigt werden
Palantir-Aktie erneut tiefer: Lohnt der Einstieg nach der Kurskorrektur trotz starker Zahlen?

Top-Rankings

KW 37: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 37: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 37: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

Devisen in diesem Artikel

GBP/EUR 1.1524 0.0019
0.17

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}