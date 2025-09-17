Britische Pfund - Euro GBP - EUR
|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Nachrichten
|Tools
|Invertiert
|Snapshot
|Chart (gross)
|Nachrichten
|Währungsrechner
|EUR/GBP
|Historisch
|Realtimekurs
|
17.09.2025 13:37:36
Slovakia HICP Inflation Eases To 4.4%
(RTTNews) - Slovakia's EU measure of inflation moderated in August after remaining stable in the previous month, data from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed on Wednesday.
The EU measure of the harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, rose 4.4 percent year-on-year in August, slower than the 4.6 percent increase in July.
The annual price growth in food and non-alcoholic beverages softened to 3.9 percent from 4.4 percent. Inflation based on housing and utilities eased to 3.1 percent from 3.2 percent. Meanwhile, inflation-based transportation rose to 2.1 percent from 1.5 percent.
On a month-on-month basis, the HICP edged up 0.1 percent in August.
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Top-Rankings
Devisen in diesem Artikel
|GBP/EUR
|1.1524
|0.0019
|0.17
Börse aktuell - Live TickerFed-Zinsentscheid steht an: SMI rutscht unter 12'000 Punkte -- DAX wenig bewegt -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich an einem ruhigen Handelstag schwächer. Anleger am deutschen Markt halten sich nach dem Kursrutsch vom Vortag zurück. In Fernost gab es am Mittwoch keine einheitliche Richtung.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}