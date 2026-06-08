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08.06.2026 14:18:33
Slovakia Construction Output Growth Eases In April
(RTTNews) - Slovakia's construction production growth moderated after accelerating sharply in the previous month, data from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed on Monday.
Construction output grew 13.2 percent year-on-year in April, much slower than the 29.9 percent surge in March. However, this was the strongest April performance in eighteen years.
The overall sharp growth was driven by a 20.0 percent expansion in domestic new construction. Repair and maintenance work also increased markedly by 13.0 percent. Meanwhile, construction production abroad declined for the third time this year.
On a monthly basis, construction output contracted a seasonally adjusted 6.7 percent.
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