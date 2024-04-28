|
29.04.2024 00:09:01
Singapore Unemployment Data Due On Monday
(RTTNews) - Singapore will on Monday release Q1 figures for unemployment, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In the three months prior, the jobless rate was 2.0 percent.
Thailand is scheduled to release March numbers for imports, exports, trade balance and industrial production. Imports are tipped to rise 4.55 percent on year after adding 3.20 percent in February. Exports are seen lower by an annual 4.50 percent after advancing 3.60 percent in the previous month. The trade surplus is pegged at $830 million following the $550 million deficit a month earlier. Industrial production is expected to slip 1.90 percent in year after falling 2.84 percent in February.
Finally, the markets in Japan in Japan are closed on Monday for Showa Day and will re-open on Tuesday.
