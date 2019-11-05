Singapore PMI Sinks To 47.4 In October - IHS

(RTTNews) - Singapore's private sector activity continued to contract in October, and at a faster rate, the latest survey from HIS revealed on Tuesday with a PMI score of 47.4.

That's down from 48.3 in September, and it moves further beneath the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

Individually, stronger deterioration in demand led to a further decline in output. Exports fell sharply amid unfavorable conditions all across Asia.

The deterioration in economic performance was primarily driven by accelerated declines in output, new orders and employment, the survey's key gauges of business health.