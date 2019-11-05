|
05.11.2019 01:45:06
Singapore PMI Sinks To 47.4 In October - IHS
(RTTNews) - Singapore's private sector activity continued to contract in October, and at a faster rate, the latest survey from HIS revealed on Tuesday with a PMI score of 47.4.
That's down from 48.3 in September, and it moves further beneath the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.
Individually, stronger deterioration in demand led to a further decline in output. Exports fell sharply amid unfavorable conditions all across Asia.
The deterioration in economic performance was primarily driven by accelerated declines in output, new orders and employment, the survey's key gauges of business health.
Inside Fonds (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Gewinne an der Wall Street -- Freundliche Stimmung am Markt: SMI schliesst mit kräftigen Gewinnen -- DAX über 13'100 Punkten -- Asiens Börsen letztlich fester
Börse aktuell - Live Ticker
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt prägten am Montag grüne Vorzeichen das Bild. Der DAX eroberte die 13'000-Punkte-Marke zurück. Die Wall Street blieb auch am Montag auf Rekordkurs. Mit Gewinnen präsentierten sich die größten Börsen in Asien zum Wochenstart.
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}