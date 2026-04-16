Singapore Non-Oil Domestic Export Data Due On Friday

(RTTNews) - Singapore will on Friday release March figures for non-oil domestic exports, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In February, NODX was up 3.9 percent on month and 4.0 percent on year for a trade surplus SGD4.548 billion.

Malaysia will provide preliminary Q1 figures for gross domestic product and March numbers for consumer prices. GDP in the previous three months was up 6.3 percent on year, while consumer prices rose 0.2 percent on month and 1.4 percent on year in February.

New Zealand will see March results for electronic card retail sales; in February, sales were up 1.4 percent on month and 1.5 percent on year.