Singapore Inflation Data Due On Wednesday

(RTTNews) - Singapore will on Wednesday release consumer price data for September, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

Overall inflation is expected to rise 0.5 percent on month and 1.9 percent on year, easing from 0.7 percent on month and 2.2 percent on year in August. Core CPI is called steady at an annual 2.7 percent.

Taiwan will see September figures for industrial production; in August, industrial production was up 13.42 percent on year.

Finally, the markets in Thailand are closed on Wednesday for Chulalongkorn Day and will re-open on Thursday.