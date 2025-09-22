Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’126 0.1%  SPI 16’824 0.1%  Dow 46’382 0.1%  DAX 23’527 -0.5%  Euro 0.9351 0.1%  EStoxx50 5’442 -0.3%  Gold 3’746 1.7%  Bitcoin 89’561 -2.4%  Dollar 0.7926 -0.3%  Öl 66.6 -0.1% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Top News
US-Marktanteil bröckelt: Tesla-Aktie auf dem niedrigsten Niveau seit 2017
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Chip-Duell spitzt sich zu: Broadcom macht der NVIDIA-Aktie Konkurrenz
100-Milliarden-Dollar-Investition in OpenAI schiebt NVIDIA-Aktie auf neues Rekordhoch
Diginex-Aktie setzt Rally mit erneutem kräftigem Kurssprung fort
Suche...
23.09.2025 00:00:54

Singapore Inflation Data Due On Tuesday

(RTTNews) - Singapore will on Tuesday release August numbers for consumer prices, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In July, overall inflation was down 0.5 percent on month and up 0.6 percent on year, while core CPI rose an annual 0.5 percent,

Malaysia will provide August data for consumer prices; in July, overall inflation was up 0.1 percent on month and 1.2 percent on year.

Australia will see September figures for its manufacturing and services PMIs from S&P Global; in August, their scores were 53.0 and 55.8, respectively.

Taiwan will release August numbers for export orders; in July, orders jumped 15.2 percent on year.

Finally, the markets in Japan will be closed on Tuesday for the Autumnal Equinox and will re-open on Wednesday.

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Bitcoin-Abflüsse auf Rekordhoch: Steht der Kryptomarkt vor einer Angebotslücke?
BYD-Aktie unter Druck: Spekulationen um einen vollständigen Ausstieg von Buffetts Berkshire Hathaway
ASML profitiert vom Intel-NVIDIA-Deal, Intel-Aktie fällt: Analysten sehen steigendes Kurspotenzial
Rheinmetall-Aktie fester: Perspektive für Beschäftigte der Lürssen-Marinesparte im Falle einer Übernahme
Diginex-Aktie setzt Rally mit erneutem kräftigem Kurssprung fort
Aktien von D-Wave, IonQ & Co.: So entwickeln sich Quantencomputer-Werte nach der Kursrally
Metsera-Aktie zündet Kursrakete, Pfizer-Aktie höher: Pfizer plant Milliarden-Zukauf
Chip-Duell spitzt sich zu: Broadcom macht der NVIDIA-Aktie Konkurrenz
Idorsia lanciert Quviviq in China - Aktie im Minus

Top-Rankings

KW 38: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 38: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 38: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}